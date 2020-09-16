Global  
 

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 29.6 million, says Johns Hopkins

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 29.6 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 935,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday evening, the total number of cases stood at 29,607,590 and the fatalities rose to 935,871, the University's Center for Systems Science...
News video: Covid: 1 crore tests jump; 38.5 lakh recoveries; active vs total cases in India

Covid: 1 crore tests jump; 38.5 lakh recoveries; active vs total cases in India 16:07

 Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday said India learnt from the experience of nations that suffered high mortalities and was able to "distribute the curve" of coronavirus infection due to a "very effective" lockdown and avoid the "huge peak" those countries had in terms of...

