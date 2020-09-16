Global Covid-19 cases surpass 29.6 million, says Johns Hopkins Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )





The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 29.6 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 935,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Wednesday evening, the total number of cases stood at 29,607,590 and the fatalities rose to 935,871, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.


