Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, become a republic

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Barbados announced plans Tuesday to remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state by November 2021 and transition into a republic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Barbados is Planning to Remove the Queen as Head of State

Barbados is Planning to Remove the Queen as Head of State 00:56

 Barbados has announced its intention to remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barbados moves to become a republic [Video]

Barbados moves to become a republic

The Caribbean island currently has the Queen as head of state, but could soon move to an elected head of state.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:27Published
Barbados to remove Queen as head of state [Video]

Barbados to remove Queen as head of state

Barbados wants to remove Britain's Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic, the Caribbean nation's government has said on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Barbados will drop the Queen as its head of state next year, government announces

 Barbados will remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and become a republic by next year, its government has announced, making it the first country to...
CTV News Also reported by •CBS NewsIndian ExpressUSATODAY.comDeutsche WelleWorldNewseuronews

Tweets about this