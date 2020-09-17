News24.com | WATCH | 'I don't trust Donald Trump' - Joe Biden warns against rushing out coronavirus vaccine
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has rejected President Donald Trump's charge that he is spreading fear about the safety of a potential coronavirus vaccine, urging Trump to defer to scientists and not rush its rollout.
Openly contradicting the government’s top health experts, President DonaldTrump has predicted that a safe and effective vaccine against the coronaviruscould be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after. Thecomments undermined the director of the Centres for Disease Control...
President Donald Trump Wednesday repeatedly contradicted congressional testimony from Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield, casting doubt on the expert's timing for a vaccine and on the..
