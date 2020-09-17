Global  
 

News24.com | WATCH | 'I don't trust Donald Trump' - Joe Biden warns against rushing out coronavirus vaccine

News24 Thursday, 17 September 2020
News24.com | WATCH | 'I don't trust Donald Trump' - Joe Biden warns against rushing out coronavirus vaccineDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has rejected President Donald Trump's charge that he is spreading fear about the safety of a potential coronavirus vaccine, urging Trump to defer to scientists and not rush its rollout.
 Openly contradicting the government’s top health experts, President DonaldTrump has predicted that a safe and effective vaccine against the coronaviruscould be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after. Thecomments undermined the director of the Centres for Disease Control...

President Donald Trump Wednesday repeatedly contradicted congressional testimony from Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield, casting doubt on the expert's timing for a vaccine and on the..

Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement on Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time for..

Esme Murphy shows us the factors making Minnesota count in campaign 2020 (2:30).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 16, 2020

Trump Contradicts CDC Director on Vaccine and Masks

 Seeking to draw a contrast with President Donald Trump’s approach to combating the pandemic, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden laid out plans for...
TWISTED: Trump goes full pro-vaccine as Biden and Kamala say they won't trust any vaccine promoted by Trump

 (Natural News) For daring to question the very soon release of his Operation Warp Speed Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, Donald Trump has ordered Joe Biden...
'I don't trust Donald Trump': Joe Biden says vaccine should be developed and distributed free of politics

 Biden accused Trump of "feckless inaction" and said scientists must make the decisions about when a vaccine is safe and how it should be distributed
