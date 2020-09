O'Toole, family get COVID-19 tests in Gatineau after striking out in Ottawa Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and his family were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, heading across the provincial border to Gatineau, Que. to be tested after being turned away from an at-capacity Ottawa facility. 👓 View full article

