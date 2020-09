Chad Wolf Defies Subpoena To Testify Before House Committee Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Watch VideoActing Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has defied a subpoena to testify at a House hearing on threats to the United States.



Wolf's chair was empty when the hearing started Thursday morning.



