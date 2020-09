House Democrats subpoena DHS chief to appear at House hearing Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee have issued a subpoena to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to make him testify to the committee on threats facing the nation -- with Wolf saying he was “very disappointed” in the request. 👓 View full article

