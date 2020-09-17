Global  
 

Young Sydney woman wins 'insane' $65m Powerball prize in Australia

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 17 September 2020
Young Sydney woman wins 'insane' $65m Powerball prize in AustraliaAn Australian woman in her twenties from New South Wales has become an instant multi-millionaire after winning the Powerball jackpot of more than A$60 million in Thursday night's draw.The winning numbers were: 4, 11, 19, 28, 3,...
