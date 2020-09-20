Democrats Continue Criticisms Of Republicans' Supreme Court Push
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Watch VideoPresident Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have made no secret of their intent to quickly nominate a successor for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And Democrats promptly dished out criticism on the interview circuit Sunday.
Former President Bill Clinton, who nominated Ginsburg, called the...
Washington (CNN) Former President Bill Clinton said Sunday it is "superficially hypocritical" for President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans to push to put a new justice on the Supreme Court before..
