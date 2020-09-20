Global  
 

Democrats Continue Criticisms Of Republicans' Supreme Court Push

Newsy Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Democrats Continue Criticisms Of Republicans' Supreme Court PushWatch VideoPresident Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have made no secret of their intent to quickly nominate a successor for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And Democrats promptly dished out criticism on the interview circuit Sunday.

Former President Bill Clinton, who nominated Ginsburg, called the...
News video: Supreme Court Battle Gearing Up In Washington

Supreme Court Battle Gearing Up In Washington 02:26

 Republicans say they will move ahead naming and trying to confirm a replacement on the bench for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, much to the chagrin of Democrats. CBS2's Paula Reid reports.

