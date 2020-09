You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Firefighters Battle Ever-Growing 99,428-Acre Bobcat Fire; 15 Percent Contained



Firefighters Sunday continued to battle the ever-growing Bobcat fire burning for nearly two weeks in the mountains of northeast Los Angeles.Joy Benedict reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 03:44 Published 22 hours ago Homes In Juniper Hills Destroyed By Growing Bobcat Fire



Evacuation orders are continuing to grow on Saturday as the Bobcat Fire has surpassed 91,000 acres. Jeff Nguyen reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:17 Published 2 days ago Plumes Of Smoke Visible In Glendora, Surrounding Communities As Bobcat Fire Spreads



On Friday, plumes of smoke could be seen in Glendale and other surrounding communities as crews continued to work toward containment of the growing Bobcat Fire. Despite the smoky air, officials in.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:13 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this