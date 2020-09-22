Global  
 

Woman accused of sending deadly poison ricin to Donald Trump arrested

Tuesday, 22 September 2020
A woman who is suspected of sending the package containing the deadly poison ricin to US President Donald Trump was arrested after she attempted to enter the United States from Canada through the border, a federal law enforcement official said.

The accused was arrested by US authorities and carrying a gun, the official was...
0
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Woman Arrested At New York-Canadian Border In Ricin Incident

Woman Arrested At New York-Canadian Border In Ricin Incident 00:17

 There's new information this morning on the envelope that was mailed to the White House containing the poison ricin.

