Female Suspect Detained Who Allegedly Sent Package Containing RICIN Poison To President Trump
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () A woman suspected of sending a letter containing the deadly poison ricin to President Donald Trump was detained by US Customs and Border Patrol agents as she tried to enter the country from Canada.
The suspect was not officially identified. NBC News reported her apprehension Sunday, citing an unnamed US law enforcement...
