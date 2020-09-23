Global  
 

GOP Senate report on Joe Biden's son Hunter alleges conflict of interest

CTV News Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Two Republican-led Senate committees issued a politically charged report Wednesday alleging that the work Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son did in Ukraine constituted a conflict of interest for the Obama administration at a time when Biden was engaged in Ukraine policy as vice-president.
