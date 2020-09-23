Newsy/Ipsos Poll: Interest In COVID-19 Vaccine Waning
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Watch VideoMore than half of Americans would be interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, if approved by the FDA, according to a new Newsy/Ipsos poll. However, this number represents a 13-point drop from late July. Furthermore, while most report being more likely to support increased federal funding for vaccine development,...
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha said that the government is hopeful that by start of next year, vaccine will be available in India. "Under PM's guidance, an expert group is looking..