Newsy/Ipsos Poll: Interest In COVID-19 Vaccine Waning

Newsy Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Newsy/Ipsos Poll: Interest In COVID-19 Vaccine WaningWatch VideoMore than half of Americans would be interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, if approved by the FDA, according to a new Newsy/Ipsos poll. However, this number represents a 13-point drop from late July. Furthermore, while most report being more likely to support increased federal funding for vaccine development,...
