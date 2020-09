Grand Jury Indicts One Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Watch VideoProtesters are already gathering in Louisville, Kentucky, after one officer involved in Breonna Taylor's death was indicted on charges of reckless endangerment.



Hundreds of people are starting to organize in various locations downtown.



The city is already under a state of emergency. A 72-hour curfew has been put... Watch VideoProtesters are already gathering in Louisville, Kentucky, after one officer involved in Breonna Taylor's death was indicted on charges of reckless endangerment.Hundreds of people are starting to organize in various locations downtown.The city is already under a state of emergency. A 72-hour curfew has been put 👓 View full article