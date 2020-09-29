|
Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Will Release Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recording
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he will release a recording of the Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings -- responding to pressure from Breonna's family and one pissed off grand juror. Cameron made the announcement just hours after an…
