Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Will Release Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recording

Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he will release a recording of the Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings -- responding to pressure from Breonna's family and one pissed off grand juror. Cameron made the announcement just hours after an…
