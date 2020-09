You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Mary Trump files fraud suit against president, siblings President Trump’s niece Mary Trump filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that she was pushed out of the family business and that the president and his siblings...

FOXNews.com 1 hour ago



Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, sues US president, family for fraud The complaint retraces some allegations that Mary Trump made in her recent tell-all book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most...

Jerusalem Post 1 hour ago



Donald Trump's niece Mary sues him for 'rampant fraud' Mary Trump has accused the US President and other family members of cheating her out of tens of millions of dollars from an inheritance.

Sydney Morning Herald 1 hour ago





Tweets about this