Ginsburg was 'our North Star' -rabbi



Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt on Friday during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg called Ginsburg "our prophet, our North Star, our strength for so very long." Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:02 Published 2 hours ago

Services Honors Life Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg



Christina Ruffini reports even in her death, she's breaking another barrier. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:40 Published 2 hours ago