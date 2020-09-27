Europe: Modeling The Evolution Of A Second Wave Of COVID-19

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK is latest in Europe reimposing COVID measures



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and will impose new curbs on bars and restaurants to tackle a swiftly accelerating second coronavirus.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25 Published 5 days ago UK to launch media campaign to encourage return to office work



Two weeks after coronavirus restrictions began to ease, while business leaders support the idea, many are sticking to work-from-home practises. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:26 Published on September 1, 2020 Germany: Berlin rally calls for an end to COVID-19 restrictions



Protesters, some politically far left, some from the far right, are united by a sense of injustice, rights being lost. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published on August 30, 2020

Tweets about this