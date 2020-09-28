Global  
 

5 takeaways from the New York Times report on Trump's tax returns

CTV News Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
A New York Times report that U.S. President Donald Trump paid just US$750 in federal income tax the year he entered the White House -- and, thanks to colossal losses, no income tax at all in 11 of the 18 years that the Times reviewed -- served to raise doubts about Trump's self-image as a shrewd and successful businessman.
