Former Trump Campaign Head Brad Parscale Hospitalized

Newsy Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Former Trump Campaign Head Brad Parscale HospitalizedWatch VideoPresident Trump's former campaign manager is in the hospital after a reported suicide attempt.

According to Florida police and campaign officials, officers were called to Brad Parscale's home by his wife on Sunday. She said Parscale had guns and was threatening to hurt himself.

Police said Parscale was...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale In Hospital After Threatening Harm To Himself

Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale In Hospital After Threatening Harm To Himself 01:48

 Brad Parscale surrendered to Fort Lauderdale police Sunday night

