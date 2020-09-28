Former Trump Campaign Head Brad Parscale Hospitalized Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Watch VideoPresident Trump's former campaign manager is in the hospital after a reported suicide attempt.



According to Florida police and campaign officials, officers were called to Brad Parscale's home by his wife on Sunday. She said Parscale had guns and was threatening to hurt himself.



