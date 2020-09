Jordan: King Dissolves Lower House, Beefs Up Senate, Prepares For Elections Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

A Royal Decree was issued on Sunday dissolving the Lower House of Parliament as of Sunday.



Another Royal Decree was issued on Sunday dissolving the Upper House as of September 27 and a third one appointing a new 65-strong Senate, to be headed again by former premier Faisal Al Fayez.



