Texas Sheriff Indicted In Black Man's Taser Death Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Watch VideoA Texas sheriff has been indicted for tampering with evidence in an investigation into the in-custody death of a Black man last year.



Sheriff Robert Chody is facing a third-degree felony charge, accusing him of destroying or hiding video evidence in connection with Javier Ambler's death.



The 40-year-old Black man... Watch VideoA Texas sheriff has been indicted for tampering with evidence in an investigation into the in-custody death of a Black man last year.Sheriff Robert Chody is facing a third-degree felony charge, accusing him of destroying or hiding video evidence in connection with Javier Ambler's death.The 40-year-old Black man πŸ‘“ View full article