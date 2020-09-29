Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus passes 1 million

Japan Today Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 1 million on Tuesday, nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders’ resolve, pitted…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Coronavirus Has Killed More Than 1 million People Worldwide

Coronavirus Has Killed More Than 1 million People Worldwide 00:33

 Since outbreaks began at the end of 2019, the coronavirus has ripped through country after country, sickening more than 33 million people worldwide and killing over 1 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. The staggering death count reported Monday comes nine months...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Global coronavirus deaths pass one million [Video]

Global coronavirus deaths pass one million

The global death toll from Covid-19 has surpassed one million. More than 33million infections have been reported worldwide. Infections have been reportedin more than 201 countries and territories since..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published
Half a Million Sharks Could be Killed for a Covid Vaccine, Conservationists Warn [Video]

Half a Million Sharks Could be Killed for a Covid Vaccine, Conservationists Warn

Half a million sharks could be killed in order to save the world from the coronavirus.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03Published
Stieg Larsson The Man Who Played With Fire Documentary movie [Video]

Stieg Larsson The Man Who Played With Fire Documentary movie

Stieg Larsson The Man Who Played With Fire Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Since his untimely death at just 50 years of age, #StiegLarsson has become one of the world’s most famous..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million

 NEW DELHI (AP) — The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 1 million on Tuesday, nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy,...
SeattlePI.com

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million

 The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 1 million, nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders'...
Newsday

Covid 19 coronavirus: Worldwide death toll eclipses 1 million

Covid 19 coronavirus: Worldwide death toll eclipses 1 million The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 1 million today, nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders'...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this