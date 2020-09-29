Worldwide death toll from coronavirus passes 1 million
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 1 million on Tuesday, nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders’ resolve, pitted…
