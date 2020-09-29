Global  
 

Donald Trump paid $145,400 in taxes to India, made $2.3million from projects: Report

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump or his company paid $145,400 in taxes to India and received $2.3 million from projects there, according to The New York Times.

The newspaper said the taxes were paid by him or his companies in 2017 and the $2.3 million in income came during Trump's first two years in office.

The New York Times did...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Trump Calls N.Y. Times Tax Story Fake

Trump Calls N.Y. Times Tax Story Fake 01:58

 The newspaper's report says the president did not pay federal income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years and only $750 in 2016 and 2017. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

