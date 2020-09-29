United Airlines Pilots Reach Agreement To Avoid Nearly 3,000 Furloughs Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Watch VideoUnited Airlines has reached a deal with its pilots to avoid nearly 3,000 furloughs.



The pilots' union agreed to reduce flight schedules and spread the work among United's 13,000 pilots.



The airline sent layoff warnings to 36,000 employees in July. It said 7,000 workers have taken buyouts and others are taking


