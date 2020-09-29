Global  
 

United Airlines Pilots Reach Agreement To Avoid Nearly 3,000 Furloughs

Newsy Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
United Airlines Pilots Reach Agreement To Avoid Nearly 3,000 FurloughsWatch VideoUnited Airlines has reached a deal with its pilots to avoid nearly 3,000 furloughs.

The pilots' union agreed to reduce flight schedules and spread the work among United's 13,000 pilots.

The airline sent layoff warnings to 36,000 employees in July. It said 7,000 workers have taken buyouts and others are taking...
 Pilots at United Airlines voted to approve an agreement that will avoid about 2,850 furloughs that were set to take effect later this week and another 1,000 early next year. Katie Johnston reports.

