One Step Closer To Solving A Major Problem Of Hydrogen Energy

Eurasia Review Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
One Step Closer To Solving A Major Problem Of Hydrogen EnergyA team of scientists from Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) together with their colleagues from Austria, Turkey, Slovakia, Russia (MISIS, MSU), and the UK found a way to hydrogenate thin metallic glass layers at room temperature. This technology can considerably expand the range of cheap, energy-efficient, and...
