|
Proud Boys: The militant far-right group backing US President Donald Trump
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
United States President Donald Trump has been labelled a "national embarrassment" for failing to explicitly denounce white supremacist and far-right groups.During the first presidential debate, Trump was specifically asked to denounce...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump 'really enjoyed' first debate
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published
President Trump holds rally in Minnesota after first presidential debatePresident Trump on Wednesday held a rally in Duluth, Minnesota. One day after the first presidential debate, in which the president was criticized for repeatedly..
CBS News
Moderator of the first US presidential debate Chris Wallace responds to criticism of his performanceThe moderator of yesterday's presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has admitted he's "sad" about the unedifying spectacle that unfolded.Chris..
New Zealand Herald
Race for the White House: Debate a foretaste of chaos that could follow a Trump defeatFor Americans who made it to the end of yesterday's so-called debate - an ugly affair dominated by shouting and mud-slinging - perhaps the smallest modicum of..
New Zealand Herald
Proud Boys Far-right and neo-fascist organization
The Proud Boys, Who Trade in Political Violence, Get a Boost From TrumpDuring this week’s presidential debate, President Trump said the far-right organization should “stand back and stand by.” Some saw it as an endorsement of..
NYTimes.com
Race for the White House: Trump Proud Boys remark echoes CharlottesvilleUnited States President Donald Trump today tried to walk back his refusal to outright condemn a far-right fascist group during his debate with Democrat Joe..
New Zealand Herald
Far-right "Proud Boys" celebrate after Trump's debate calloutShortly after President Trump declined to denounce the "Proud Boys" during the first presidential debate, the far-right extremist group was online celebrating..
CBS News
Amazon blocks sale of items with "stand back and stand by"President Trump's message to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, is now showing up on T-shirts.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this