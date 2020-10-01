Global  
 

Proud Boys: The militant far-right group backing US President Donald Trump

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Proud Boys: The militant far-right group backing US President Donald TrumpUnited States President Donald Trump has been labelled a "national embarrassment" for failing to explicitly denounce white supremacist and far-right groups.During the first presidential debate, Trump was specifically asked to denounce...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: 'I don't know who the Proud Boys are'

Trump: 'I don't know who the Proud Boys are' 01:52

 A day after President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate said the right-wing Proud Boys, an organization identified as a hate group, have to "stand by," Trump downplayed his remarks on Wednesday, saying he doesn't know who the Proud Boys are, but they "have to stand down" and "let law...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump 'really enjoyed' first debate [Video]

Trump 'really enjoyed' first debate

President Donald Trump campaigned in Duluth on Wednesday, marking his thirdvisit to the key swing state of Minnesota in recent weeks. Mr Trump spoke atthe Duluth International Airport the day after his first debate withDemocratic challenger Joe Biden. Trump spent much of the rally declaringvictory in the previous night's debate. "I really enjoyed last night'sdebate," Mr Trump said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

President Trump holds rally in Minnesota after first presidential debate

 President Trump on Wednesday held a rally in Duluth, Minnesota. One day after the first presidential debate, in which the president was criticized for repeatedly..
CBS News

Moderator of the first US presidential debate Chris Wallace responds to criticism of his performance

 The moderator of yesterday's presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has admitted he's "sad" about the unedifying spectacle that unfolded.Chris..
New Zealand Herald

Race for the White House: Debate a foretaste of chaos that could follow a Trump defeat

 For Americans who made it to the end of yesterday's so-called debate - an ugly affair dominated by shouting and mud-slinging - perhaps the smallest modicum of..
New Zealand Herald

Proud Boys Proud Boys Far-right and neo-fascist organization

The Proud Boys, Who Trade in Political Violence, Get a Boost From Trump

 During this week’s presidential debate, President Trump said the far-right organization should “stand back and stand by.” Some saw it as an endorsement of..
NYTimes.com

Race for the White House: Trump Proud Boys remark echoes Charlottesville

 United States President Donald Trump today tried to walk back his refusal to outright condemn a far-right fascist group during his debate with Democrat Joe..
New Zealand Herald

Far-right "Proud Boys" celebrate after Trump's debate callout

 Shortly after President Trump declined to denounce the "Proud Boys" during the first presidential debate, the far-right extremist group was online celebrating..
CBS News

Amazon blocks sale of items with "stand back and stand by"

 President Trump's message to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, is now showing up on T-shirts.
CBS News

Trump's 'Proud Boys' comments face continued scrutiny [Video]

Trump's 'Proud Boys' comments face continued scrutiny

After he was asked to condemn white supremacy groups at Tuesday’s debate, President Donald Trump tried to clarify his remarks on Wednesday.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:28Published
President Trump Rallies Supporters In Duluth [Video]

President Trump Rallies Supporters In Duluth

Thousands turned out to see President Donald Trump during his brief rally Wednesday at the Duluth International Airport, reports Esme Murphy (2:32).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 30, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:32Published
Next Trump-Biden debate will have new rules [Video]

Next Trump-Biden debate will have new rules

[NFA] The group that manages U.S. presidential election debates said on Wednesday it will take steps to bring order to the final two contests between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, following..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:27Published

