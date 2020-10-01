Global  
 

Alexei Navalny Accuses Russia's President Of Poisoning Him

Newsy Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Alexei Navalny Accuses Russia's President Of Poisoning HimWatch VideoRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says President Vladimir Putin is to blame for his poisoning.

Navalny was taken to a Berlin hospital after reportedly being poisoned by a nerve agent in August.

Putin has said he wasn't involved, and Russian doctors say there wasn't evidence of the poison. But Germany's...
Alexey Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days [Video]

Alexey Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days

The German hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny for poisoning on Wednesday said his condition has improved enough for him to be released and suggested a “complete recovery”..

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Navalny Rejoices: 'I'm A Guy Whose Legs Are Shaking When He Walks Up The Stairs' [Video]

Navalny Rejoices: 'I'm A Guy Whose Legs Are Shaking When He Walks Up The Stairs'

Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny is still unable to pour himself a glass of water, or use his phone properly. However, CNN reports the outspoken critic of the Kremlin says he is still on a..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning [Video]

Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning

In video posted on Instagram, Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned with Novichok, can be seen up and about and walking down stairs in the Berlin hospital where he is being treated.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:02Published

Alexei Navalny blames Putin, pledges to return to Russia

 Alexei Navalny gave his first interview after the poisoning incident. In the interview, Navalny expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin was...
PRAVDA

Russia's Navalny Accuses Putin of Being Behind Poisoning

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after being poisoned in Russia by a nerve agent, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Newsmax

News24.com | Navalny accuses Putin of being behind his poisoning: Der Spiegel

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has accused President Vladimir Putin of being behind his poisoning, in his first interview published since he left the...
News24


