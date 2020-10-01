Alexei Navalny Accuses Russia's President Of Poisoning Him

Alexey Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days
The German hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny for poisoning on Wednesday said his condition has improved enough for him to be released and suggested a “complete recovery”..
Navalny Rejoices: 'I'm A Guy Whose Legs Are Shaking When He Walks Up The Stairs'
Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny is still unable to pour himself a glass of water, or use his phone properly. However, CNN reports the outspoken critic of the Kremlin says he is still on a..
Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic recovers speech and movement after poisoning
In video posted on Instagram, Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned with Novichok, can be seen up and about and walking down stairs in the Berlin hospital where he is being treated.
