You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Concerns Surround Amy Coney Barrett's Meetings With Cory Gardner And Other Senators



There are new coronavirus concerns surrounding Amy Coney Barrett's meetings with U.S. senators including Sen. Cory Gardner, Colorado's junior senator. Barrett has tested negative for COVID but she met.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:28 Published 8 hours ago Florida US Senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Push To Keep Daylight-Saving Time



Florida’s U.S. senators are making a new push for year-round daylight-saving time, this time tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:26 Published 2 weeks ago Speak No Evil: GOP Senators Zip Lips On Bombshell Trump Confessions



Republican senators vying for another term in office dared not speak a word against President Donald Trump on Thursday. For months, they've praised the President's response to the health and economic.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this