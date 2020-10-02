Global  
 

Chris Wallace Says Donald Trump Wasn't Tested for COVID Pre-Debate Because He Arrived Late

Upworthy Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
"There was an honor system when it came to the people that came into the hall from the two campaigns," Chris Wallace said Friday.
 For months, President Donald Trump questioned the efficacy of masks and continued to hold crowded rallies. Now, he has tested positive for COVID-19.

