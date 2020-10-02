|
|
|
Chris Wallace Says Donald Trump Wasn't Tested for COVID Pre-Debate Because He Arrived Late
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
"There was an honor system when it came to the people that came into the hall from the two campaigns," Chris Wallace said Friday.
|
|
|
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
Nobody Could Have Predicted This 03:20
For months, President Donald Trump questioned the efficacy of masks and continued to hold crowded rallies. Now, he has tested positive for COVID-19.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|