Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'72 hours ago': Confusion rages over Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis timeline

Mid-Day Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
The timeline simply doesn't add up. Exclamation marks are flying thick and fast around two competing versions of Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis timeline after White House doctor Sean Conley let slip a crucial detail on Saturday afternoon: "Just 72 hours into the diagnosis now..." If that version is correct, it means Trump was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Trump re-election campaign grounded after COVID-19 diagnosis

Trump re-election campaign grounded after COVID-19 diagnosis 00:44

 Trump re-election campaign grounded after COVID-19 diagnosis

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

More Questions Than Answers About President Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

More Questions Than Answers About President Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis

As President Donald Trump receives treatment, more questions keep cropping up about the timeline of his diagnosis. CNN’s Emily Schmidt reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:42Published
More Than 250 Cars Participate In Asian American Pro-Trump Rally In Westminster [Video]

More Than 250 Cars Participate In Asian American Pro-Trump Rally In Westminster

A large group of participants gathered together for a pro-Trump rally in Westminster on Saturday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:53Published
Trump Says He's Feeling Better; Chief of Staff Says Next 48 Hours Critical [Video]

Trump Says He's Feeling Better; Chief of Staff Says Next 48 Hours Critical

President Trump said in aTwitter video on Saturday evening that he is feeling "much better" but a source familiar with his health said Saturday that his vitals over the past 24 hours were "very..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:48Published

Tweets about this