Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's doctor dodges questions during media briefing

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's doctor dodges questions during media briefingDonald Trump's physician held his first briefing on the President's condition today, where he answered most, but not all, questions from reporters.The team of doctors treating Trump, led by White House physician Dr Sean Conley,...
0
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors

Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors 00:36

 US President Donald Trump’s doctor has said he is doing “very well” as hespends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of Covid-19. Navycommander Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as heupdated the nation on the president’s condition from the hospital on...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

CBS Evening News, October 3, 2020

 President Trump undergoes aggressive and experimental coronavirus treatment; Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus
CBS News

Lessons the American people can learn from the president's illness

 While the nation waits to see how President Donald Trump will fare as he's treated for COVID-19, doctors say there are lessons to be learned.
USATODAY.com

Trump reports feeling better, but here's why the next few days are 'the real test' in his COVID-19 battle

 Several days after symptoms of COVID-19 appear, the body's immune system must make a critical switch to fight the virus with precision.
 
USATODAY.com

Sean Conley Sean Conley American physician and Physician to the President

What to Know About Sean Conley, the White House Physician

 Dr. Conley, who was appointed as President Trump’s physician in 2018, specializes in osteopathic medicine.
NYTimes.com
Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed [Video]

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed

[NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:36Published

Was Trump ever on oxygen? Health, security experts say America needs 'total honesty' on president's condition

 Dr. Sean Conley created confusion about President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, which national security and health experts say is unnecessary.
USATODAY.com

More Questions Than Answers About President Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

More Questions Than Answers About President Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis

As President Donald Trump receives treatment, more questions keep cropping up about the timeline of his diagnosis. CNN’s Emily Schmidt reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:42Published
Pittsburgh Doctor Explains Regeneron Antibody Cocktail [Video]

Pittsburgh Doctor Explains Regeneron Antibody Cocktail

A UPMC doctor explained the experimental drug cocktail given to President Donald Trump as he undergoes treatment for the coronavirus. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:37Published
Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work [Video]

Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work

US President Donald Trump said he is “starting to feel good” in a videomessage posted from hospital. In a message posted late on Saturday, he said:“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Conflicting reports raise concerns about severity of Trump's Covid condition

Conflicting reports raise concerns about severity of Trump's Covid condition Confusion reigns and fears grow as White House doctor’s reassurances are followed by a report that ‘next 48 hours will be critical’ for Trump Concerns...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBS News

New Zealand Herald

Doctors Say President's Condition Is Improving

Doctors Say President's Condition Is Improving Watch VideoPresident Trump's doctors offered a "cautiously optimistic" outlook on the president's condition as he remains hospitalized for coronavirus...
Newsy Also reported by •CBS NewsNew Zealand HeraldNPRUSATODAY.com

