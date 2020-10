I share a brain. RT @PatsFans_News: NESN: When Can Patriots' Cam Newton Return From COVID-19 List? NFL's Rules Explained - https://t.co/zcvR3YDCm8 4 hours ago Patriots News Feed NESN: When Can Patriots' Cam Newton Return From COVID-19 List? NFL's Rules Explained - https://t.co/zcvR3YDCm8 4 hours ago Patriots News Feed NESN: When Can Patriots’ Cam Newton Return From COVID-19 List? NFL’s Rules Explained - https://t.co/PnWKnpinNP 6 hours ago automotive When Can Cam Newton Return To Patriots? It Depends On Several Factors https://t.co/1GGm9vFxJu 7 hours ago Scott RT @ZackCoxNESN: When will Patriots QB Cam Newton be eligible to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list? That depends. The NFL's return-to-… 9 hours ago ErinBrooke RT @wbzsports: When Can Cam Newton Return To Patriots? It Depends On Several Factors https://t.co/w9JvEkgE7V 10 hours ago Gɛɳo J Cam has COVID? Say it isn't so! When can Cam Newton return to The Patriots? It depends on several factors. 🤔https://t.co/Pu6C2lIlPq 10 hours ago PD31 RT @PatsFans_News: CBS Boston: When Can Cam Newton Return To Patriots? It Depends On Several Factors - https://t.co/4nInuIj0kg 10 hours ago