Fighting Between Armenia And Azerbaijan Continues

Newsy Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Fighting Between Armenia And Azerbaijan ContinuesWatch VideoFighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan continued Sunday with each side accusing the other of targeting civilians. The two sides have released conflicting death tallies for civilians and soldiers, with estimates ranging from over 100 to thousands.

Azerbaijan claims Armenian forces attacked its second-largest city of...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Armenia, Azerbaijan reject ceasefire calls over Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia, Azerbaijan reject ceasefire calls over Nagorno-Karabakh 03:04

 Azerbaijan and Armenia are accusing each other of firing deep into each other’s territory, as fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh continues for a fourth day.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region

Azerbaijan's president claimed on Saturday that his forces had seized a village.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:48
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan president blames Armenia [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan president blames Armenia

Azerbaijan is ready to work with mediators but says it is ready to destroy any threats coming from Armenia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia says ready to work towards ceasefire [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia says ready to work towards ceasefire

As Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over breakaway region, Yerevan offers sign dialogue could be possible.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34

Heavy Fighting Carries On Between Armenia And Azerbaijan

Heavy Fighting Carries On Between Armenia And Azerbaijan Watch VideoHeavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan is carrying on. The two sides have released conflicting death tallies for civilians and soldiers, with...
Newsy

US silence on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict reflects international disengagement

US silence on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict reflects international disengagement Headlines this week that the presidents of Russia and France were jointly calling for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh were “heartbreaking” to Carey...
WorldNews

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan says Armenia targets second city of Ganja

 Fighting has intensified in the South Caucasus, with Armenia and Azerbaijan exchanging fresh rocket fire and trading blame over attacks on civilian areas....
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •DNAWorldNews

Petr Stefan #NagornoKarabakh conflict: Major cities on both sides of the contact line hit as heavy fighting continues. More th… https://t.co/H5OpNz9D3j 36 seconds ago

Kris4691 RT @PayamZamani: The worst fighting in decades broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan this week. At least 100 people have been killed an… 43 seconds ago

𝕹𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖓 𝖙𝖆𝖎𝖌𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖓™️ RT @TheArabSource: #Iran comes under attack as fighting between #Armenia-#Azerbaijan spreads across border https://t.co/Gu1fqo6Kj4 5 minutes ago

Brother Rex Demonstrators Stop Traffic on 101 Freeway to Bring Attention to Fighting Between Azerbaijan and Armenia https://t.co/89jFll7gah 21 minutes ago

argovox RT @NBCLA: Protesters said this was the only way to bring attention to the fierce fighting between Armenia and neighboring Azerbaijan over… 21 minutes ago

Newsy Azerbaijan is accusing Armenia of attacking its second-largest city, but Armenia denies the claim. https://t.co/cvRe7x0ttx 25 minutes ago

ch tehmoor RT @_pathani__: #Conflict_Among_States We are currently in the town of Barda, near Tartar, one of the places where fighting broke out betwe… 27 minutes ago

Flammys RT @euronews: Nagorno-Karabakh: Heavy fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region https://t.co/ZJFTYlg44Q 29 minutes ago