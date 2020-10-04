Fighting Between Armenia And Azerbaijan Continues Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Watch VideoFighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan continued Sunday with each side accusing the other of targeting civilians. The two sides have released conflicting death tallies for civilians and soldiers, with estimates ranging from over 100 to thousands.



Azerbaijan claims Armenian forces attacked its second-largest city of... Watch VideoFighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan continued Sunday with each side accusing the other of targeting civilians. The two sides have released conflicting death tallies for civilians and soldiers, with estimates ranging from over 100 to thousands.Azerbaijan claims Armenian forces attacked its second-largest city of 👓 View full article

