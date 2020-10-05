Thomas Jefferson Byrd: Spike Lee pays tribute after actor's 'tragic murder'
Monday, 5 October 2020 (
2 hours ago) Byrd, who starred in numerous Spike Lee films, was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday.
Acclaimed for his stage work and his roles in Spike Lee films, Thomas Jefferson Byrd has been murdered. He was 70 years old. Newser reports Byrd was found dead on Saturday at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Police have remained quiet about the incident, but say Byrd was found with multiple bullets in...
Tony-Nominated Actor Found Murdered, His Back Riddled With Bullets 00:35
