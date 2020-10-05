Global  
 

Thomas Jefferson Byrd: Spike Lee pays tribute after actor's 'tragic murder'

Upworthy Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Byrd, who starred in numerous Spike Lee films, was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday.
 Acclaimed for his stage work and his roles in Spike Lee films, Thomas Jefferson Byrd has been murdered. He was 70 years old. Newser reports Byrd was found dead on Saturday at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Police have remained quiet about the incident, but say Byrd was found with multiple bullets in...

 The Tony-nominated actor, 70, was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.
 Thomas Jefferson Byrd, a Tony-nominated actor best known for his roles in Spike Lee films including 'Clockers,' was killed Saturday in Atlanta at 70.
