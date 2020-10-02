President Donald Trump's COVID-19 Risk Factors

White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
On Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.
On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday.
Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said..
