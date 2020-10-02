Global  
 

President Donald Trump's COVID-19 Risk Factors

Newsy Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump’s medical history puts him in some high risk categories for a severe case of COVID-19. 

"The more severe complications and the longer courses are what we're seeing in the higher age category," Dr. Michelle Prickett, Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist at Northwestern Medicine...
News video: Trump 'doing well' - White House doctor

Trump 'doing well' - White House doctor 02:21

 White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

