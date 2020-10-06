Global  
 

The Batman Release Date Delayed to 2022 Amid WB Reshuffling

Upworthy Tuesday, 6 October 2020
The Batman release date has been delayed to 2022 in a massive Warner Bros. reshuffling of its film calendar in the wake of the Dune delay.
