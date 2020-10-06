Global  
 

Pence team objects to plexiglass barrier at VP debate

Upworthy Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Mike Pence does not want plexiglass barriers around him at the vice presidential debate against Kamala Harris, a top aide to the vice...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Plexiglass to separate Harris and Pence at debate: Source

Plexiglass to separate Harris and Pence at debate: Source 02:11

 [NFA] Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will be separated by a plexiglass barrier during their debate on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said, in an effort to lower the risk of coronavirus transmission. Gavino Garay has more.

