Pence team objects to plexiglass barrier at VP debate

[NFA] Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will be separated by a plexiglass barrier during their debate on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said, in an effort to lower the risk of coronavirus transmission. Gavino Garay has more.
Vice President Mike Pence's team has agreed to allow a plexiglass divider for his side of the stage during Wednesday night's vice-presidential debate with Kamala... Newsmax Also reported by •Japan Today •Belfast Telegraph •Upworthy •CBC.ca
Marc Short, the vice president' chief of staff, said the addition of plexiglass isn't necessary given other new, including keeping the candidates 12 feet... USATODAY.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph