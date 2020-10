You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How these teachers would take charge in a presidential debate



These educators have zero tolerance for rule-breakers and name-calling - especially from presidential candidates. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:22 Published 4 days ago Organizers Considering Changes After Chaotic First Presidential Debate



Bofta Yimam reports a source told CBS News the Commission on Presidential Debates may allow candidates' microphones to be turned off while the other is speaking. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:57 Published 5 days ago County Commission candidates debate



Regina Mustafa and Jim Bier debate Credit: KIMT Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Race for the White House: Harris-Pence debate will have plexiglass shield United States vice-presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will debate with a plexiglass shield between them to guard against coronavirus...

New Zealand Herald 1 hour ago





Tweets about this