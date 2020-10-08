|
Indian-origin couple's drive-in wedding to bypass COVID-19 guest limit rule in UK
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
An Indian-origin couple, keen not to delay their wedding plans despite a strict restriction on the number of guests allowed to assemble under England's coronavirus lockdown rules, are celebrating this week after pulling off a first-of-its-kind drive-in wedding near London. Londoners Roma Popat and Vinal Patel were originally due...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this