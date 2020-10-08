Global  
 

Indian-origin couple's drive-in wedding to bypass COVID-19 guest limit rule in UK

Mid-Day Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
An Indian-origin couple, keen not to delay their wedding plans despite a strict restriction on the number of guests allowed to assemble under England's coronavirus lockdown rules, are celebrating this week after pulling off a first-of-its-kind drive-in wedding near London. Londoners Roma Popat and Vinal Patel were originally due...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Indian-origin couple's unusual drive-in wedding to bypass Covid guest limit|Oneindia News

Indian-origin couple's unusual drive-in wedding to bypass Covid guest limit|Oneindia News 01:39

 An Indian origin Couple in UK refused to delay their wedding plans due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. They came up with an usual idea keeping the social distancing measures in mind. They grabbed eyeballs for their first of its kind drive-in wedding in UK with all the guests well seated in the cars...

