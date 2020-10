You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ocean Spray Delivers Truck, Juice to Viral Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder Talk about positive vibes -- the guy who went viral skateboarding to a Fleetwood Mac classic just got upgraded wheels ... meaning a brand new truck, courtesy of...

TMZ.com 1 day ago



Ocean Spray gifts truck to TikTok star whose post went viral The company's CEO said Nathan Apodaca has brought "joy" in a challenging year with his video.

CBS News 9 hours ago



Ocean Spray gifts a truck to viral TikTok star singing Fleetwood Mac, drinking Cran-Raspberry TikTok star Nathan Apodaca was visited by a representative from Ocean Spray with a 2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X and a trunk full of Ocean Spray.

USATODAY.com 17 hours ago





Tweets about this