Who are the Wolverine Watchmen?

Upworthy Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Authorities on Wednesday revealed an alleged plot by an armed militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen to kidnap...
News video: Feds Foil Alleged Plot To Kidnap, Kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Feds Foil Alleged Plot To Kidnap, Kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer 02:38

 Six suspects face federal charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and were arrested Wednesday. Seven more people linked to the Wolverine Watchmen militia group are in custody on state charges, officials said. Tom Wait reports.

Feds say plot was bigger than kidnapping Gov. Whitmer. It was civil war attempt

 Attorney General Dana Nessel says the Wolverine Watchmen tried to seize on the civil unrest in our country to carry out a terrorist...
