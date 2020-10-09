Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony share video tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie's heart 'shattered into a million pieces' after his death



Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie Van Halen has admitted her heart and soul have been "shattered into a million pieces" following the death of her husband, who passed away earlier this week aged 65. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:00 Published 13 hours ago

What Eddie Van Halen believed led to his death?



Legendary musician Eddie Van Halen, best known as a founding member of Van Halen, has died aged 65 following a battle with cancer and he believes metal picks he used to hold were the cause. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:06 Published 17 hours ago