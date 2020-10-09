Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony share video tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Van Halen lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died. He was 65 years old. CNN reports Eddie, whose full name was Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, died on Tuesday morning. Wolf Van Halen is the son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli. He tweeted that his father died 'after a long and arduous battle with...
Iconic rocker Eddie Van Halen took the world by storm with his legendary talent, but sadly lost his battle to throat cancer on Tuesday, October 6. In celebration of his life and legacy, the Van Halen..