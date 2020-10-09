|
Eli Lilly To Supply COVID-19 Treatment To Low-Income Countries
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoEli Lilly said it's working to supply experimental COVID-19 treatments to lower income countries.
The pharmaceutical company said it's partnered with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to provide the potential antibody treatment.
Eli Lilly's chairman and CEO said: "Medicines that can help reduce the impact...
