Eli Lilly To Supply COVID-19 Treatment To Low-Income Countries

Friday, 9 October 2020
Eli Lilly To Supply COVID-19 Treatment To Low-Income CountriesWatch VideoEli Lilly said it's working to supply experimental COVID-19 treatments to lower income countries.

The pharmaceutical company said it's partnered with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to provide the potential antibody treatment.

Eli Lilly's chairman and CEO said: "Medicines that can help reduce the impact...
A top US drugmaker is teaming up with Bill Gates to get a promising new coronavirus treatment to low-income countries before April 2021

 Eli Lilly's antibody therapy is the same one that US President Donald Trump received when he was in hospital with COVID-19.
Business Insider


