Eli Lilly To Supply COVID-19 Treatment To Low-Income Countries Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Watch VideoEli Lilly said it's working to supply experimental COVID-19 treatments to lower income countries.



The pharmaceutical company said it's partnered with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to provide the potential antibody treatment.



Eli Lilly's chairman and CEO said: "Medicines that can help reduce the impact... Watch VideoEli Lilly said it's working to supply experimental COVID-19 treatments to lower income countries.The pharmaceutical company said it's partnered with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to provide the potential antibody treatment.Eli Lilly's chairman and CEO said: "Medicines that can help reduce the impact 👓 View full article

