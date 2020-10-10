Global  
 

Why The Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Matters – Analysis

Eurasia Review Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Few conflicts in what may loosely be termed the Middle East have managed to remain self-contained ‒ certainly none of those currently being played out.  The participants in each dispute in Syria, Libya, Yemen and Iraq have attracted the armed forces, or at least the logistical support, of states in pursuit of their own...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: The Conflict Between Armenia and Azerbaijan Explained

The Conflict Between Armenia and Azerbaijan Explained 01:17

 At the heart of the conflict that has led to dozens of deaths in the past week is the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

