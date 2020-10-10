Global  
 

With Arizona Cardinals on deck, New York Jets receive negative test results for players, coaches

Saturday, 10 October 2020
The New York Jets appear set to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after the home team announced Friday that all players and coaches...
 Something good is finally happening for the New York Jets. It appears the player who tested positive for COVID-19 Friday morning was a false positive; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

 The New York Jets appear set to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after the home team announced Friday all players and coaches tested negative for COVID-19.
 New York Jets players and coaches have been sent home from their training facility after a presumptive positive coronavirus test. The player was retested and the...
