Hurricane Delta leaves 700000 people without power
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
More than 700,000 people are without power across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta. The storm has...
Related videos from verified sources
Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana
Hundreds of thousands of residents in Louisiana were left without power while homes that took a beating just weeks ago from Hurricane Laura were now damaged further on Friday from Hurricane Delta...
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03Published
Hurricane Delta Downgraded To Tropical Storm
Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana on Friday night leaving thousands without power. On Saturday morning, it had been downgraded to a tropical storm.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:24Published
Delta brings tree down on Vicksburg home
Strong winds from what's left of Hurricane Delta brought down trees in Vicksburg, blocking roads and knocking out power. A home was damaged when a tree fell on it overnight. No one was injured.
Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:39Published
