Hurricane Delta leaves 700000 people without power

Related videos from verified sources Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana



Hundreds of thousands of residents in Louisiana were left without power while homes that took a beating just weeks ago from Hurricane Laura were now damaged further on Friday from Hurricane Delta... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03 Published 8 hours ago Hurricane Delta Downgraded To Tropical Storm



Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana on Friday night leaving thousands without power. On Saturday morning, it had been downgraded to a tropical storm. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:24 Published 14 hours ago Delta brings tree down on Vicksburg home



Strong winds from what's left of Hurricane Delta brought down trees in Vicksburg, blocking roads and knocking out power. A home was damaged when a tree fell on it overnight. No one was injured. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:39 Published 16 hours ago

Related news from verified sources At least 600,000 people without power after Hurricane Delta landfall Heavy rain and strong winds are again pounding coastal Louisiana and portions of Texas and Mississippi after Hurricane Delta made landfall Friday evening. It has...

CBS News 16 hours ago



Hurricane Delta leaves 700,000 people without power More than 700,000 people are without power across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta. The storm has since been downgraded but...

CBS News 3 hours ago



Thousands without power as Delta makes landfall Several hundred thousand people are without power along the U.S. Gulf Coast after Hurricane Delta made landfall on Friday night. Delta is the 10th named...

CBS News 9 hours ago





