Hurricane Delta leaves 700000 people without power

Upworthy Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
More than 700,000 people are without power across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta. The storm has...
Video Credit: WXXV - Published
News video: Mississippi Power on Hurricane Delta

 Mississippi Power released a statement to News 25 today regarding Hurricane Delta.

Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana [Video]

Delta leaves soggy mess in storm-battered Louisiana

Hundreds of thousands of residents in Louisiana were left without power while homes that took a beating just weeks ago from Hurricane Laura were now damaged further on Friday from Hurricane Delta...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published
Hurricane Delta Downgraded To Tropical Storm [Video]

Hurricane Delta Downgraded To Tropical Storm

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana on Friday night leaving thousands without power. On Saturday morning, it had been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published
Delta brings tree down on Vicksburg home [Video]

Delta brings tree down on Vicksburg home

Strong winds from what's left of Hurricane Delta brought down trees in Vicksburg, blocking roads and knocking out power. A home was damaged when a tree fell on it overnight. No one was injured.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:39Published

At least 600,000 people without power after Hurricane Delta landfall

 Heavy rain and strong winds are again pounding coastal Louisiana and portions of Texas and Mississippi after Hurricane Delta made landfall Friday evening. It has...
CBS News

 More than 700,000 people are without power across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta. The storm has since been downgraded but...
CBS News

Thousands without power as Delta makes landfall

 Several hundred thousand people are without power along the U.S. Gulf Coast after Hurricane Delta made landfall on Friday night. Delta is the 10th named...
CBS News


