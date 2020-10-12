U.S. Gulf Coast Begins Hurricane Delta Recovery

Hurricane Delta causes high winds and heavy rain around Lake Arthur
Hurricane Delta whipped up high winds and heavy rain around Lake Arthur, near the Gulf Coast in Louisiana. The state is still recovering from the last hurricane to hit, in August.
Hurricane Delta weakens after making landfall
Hurricane Delta weakened steadily on Friday after churning into a corner of southwestern Louisiana repeatedly battered by storms this year, sending residents scurrying out of harm's way and disrupting..
US Hurricane Delta causes severe flooding before Gulf Coast landfall
Hurricane Delta brought heavy rains and strong winds ahead of making landfall in the Gulf Coast.