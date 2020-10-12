Global  
 

U.S. Gulf Coast Begins Hurricane Delta Recovery

Newsy Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
U.S. Gulf Coast Begins Hurricane Delta RecoveryWatch VideoPeople on the U.S. Gulf Coast are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Delta slammed the region over the weekend.

"Even though it's light out and the storm has passed, the left over damage from this storm is still there," said Deidra Druilhet from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: People Along Northern Gulf Coast Prepping For Hurricane Delta

People Along Northern Gulf Coast Prepping For Hurricane Delta 02:08

 David Bagnaud reports the storm is expected to bring powerful winds and life threatening storm surge.

