White House doctor says Donald Trump won't transmit coronavirus
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The White House doctor said President Donald Trump was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it. The diagnosis came as the president prepared to resume campaign rallies and other activities.
On Saturday night White House Navy Cmdr Dr Sean Conley said...
