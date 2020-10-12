Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House doctor says Donald Trump won't transmit coronavirus

Mid-Day Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The White House doctor said President Donald Trump was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it. The diagnosis came as the president prepared to resume campaign rallies and other activities.

On Saturday night White House Navy Cmdr Dr Sean Conley said...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis

Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis 02:19

 [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump appeared back to his old self on Saturday as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19. Colette Luke has the latest.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Twitter flags Trump claim of COVID-19 immunity [Video]

Twitter flags Trump claim of COVID-19 immunity

Twitter flagged a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump that said: "A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give it. Very nice to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published
Trump Declares Himself “Immune” To COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Declares Himself “Immune” To COVID-19

Trump Declares Himself “Immune” To COVID-19

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:38Published
Report: Trump Is Making DC's Swamp Wider And Deeper [Video]

Report: Trump Is Making DC's Swamp Wider And Deeper

When then-candidate Donald Trump was stumping for office, he repeatedly promised to 'drain the swamp' inside the DC beltway. But according to Business Insider, a New York Times investigative report..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

White House raises new questions about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

White House raises new questions about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis Trump Covid Positive White House raises new questions about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis Even as Trump’s physician said the president was “doing very...
WorldNews

WATCH LIVE: White House Doctor Briefs On President Trump's Condition

 White House physician Sean Conley is updating reporters on President Trump's condition after he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.
NPR

Netizens slam US President Donald Trump for removing mask after reaching White House

 US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital on Monday (October 5) following his COVID-19 diagnosis and he returned to the White House. Upon his return...
Zee News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldJust JaredOK! MagazineUSATODAY.comMediaiteMid-DayNewsyThe Age

Tweets about this

SharonQwltnut

Sharon Rucker RT @maggieNYT: “It was unclear when Mr. Trump last had a fever or whether his symptoms were resolved or merely better than they were before… 1 minute ago

jimmyanurak

Anurak Yampaka RT @BBCWorld: US President Trump 'no longer a Covid transmission risk to others', says White House doctor Sean Conley https://t.co/FPL4rCkB… 8 minutes ago

Sansreproach

Sans Reproach RT @RedState: BREAKING: White House Doctor Says Trump is No Longer a COVID Transmission Risk https://t.co/wdRkaxQ3U2 11 minutes ago

MichleHaudebou1

Michèle Haudebourg White House doctor says Trump can emerge from isolation, doesn't specify test results https://t.co/xIXglJhqvK via @TheWeek 19 minutes ago

NonVitalTooth

梁文发,NEO V.H. RT @euronews: The White House doctor has said the president is not considered a transmission risk, without declaring that he had tested neg… 35 minutes ago

judsybid

bearwatch @BatMandor @sdixon11 @Jrael092793 @myBradleyScott @zenpoetsociety @NBCPolitics https://t.co/jBcRjm3J3m. His doctor… https://t.co/DddnkKhGuq 36 minutes ago

mlw975

Matthew Williams #WhiteHouse #Doctor Says Trump No Longer At Risk Of Transmitting The Coronavirus https://t.co/G6Ccg4uv7V 1 hour ago

Lala1963D

AD RT @FoxNewsSunday: On President Trump’s health: “if the White House doctor says that he is free of transmission I think that sounds like he… 1 hour ago