Conchata Ferrell Dies: Former ‘Two and a Half Men’ Co-Star Was 77
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 (
10 hours ago) Actress Conchata Ferrell passed away on October 12 at 12:30 PM PST, at the age of 77 as a result of complications following a cardiac...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Conchata Ferrell, 'Two and a Half Men' actress, dies at 77
Conchata Ferrell, a beloved longtime character actress whose vast list of credits included roles in TV series like "Two and a Half Men"...
Upworthy
6 hours ago
Jon Cryer Recalls His First Meeting with Conchata Ferrell During Touching Tribute
Conchata Ferrell is getting a touching tribute from Jon Cryer, who she starred with on Two & A Half Men. Jon, who played Alan on the hit CBS series, took to...
Just Jared
2 hours ago Also reported by •
AceShowbiz • TMZ.com • E! Online • Belfast Telegraph
Conchata Ferrell, "Two and a Half Men" star, dies at age 77 of cardiac arrest
Charlie Sheen remembered her as "an absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend."
Upworthy
5 hours ago
Tweets about this