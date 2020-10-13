Global  
 

Conchata Ferrell Dies: Former ‘Two and a Half Men’ Co-Star Was 77

Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Actress Conchata Ferrell passed away on October 12 at 12:30 PM PST, at the age of 77 as a result of complications following a cardiac...
News video: Conchata Ferrell, Who Played Berta On 'Two And A Half Men,' Dead At 77

Conchata Ferrell, Who Played Berta On 'Two And A Half Men,' Dead At 77 00:38

 Actress Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as the sharp-witted housekeeper Berta on the long-running sitcom "Two and a Half Men," died Monday at 77. Katie Johnston reports.

Actress Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as the sharp-witted housekeeper Berta on the long-running sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” died Monday at 77.

Actress Conchata Ferrell, who is best known for her role in the CBS comedy "Two And A Half Men," has died.

 Conchata Ferrell, a beloved longtime character actress whose vast list of credits included roles in TV series like "Two and a Half Men"...
Jon Cryer Recalls His First Meeting with Conchata Ferrell During Touching Tribute

 Conchata Ferrell is getting a touching tribute from Jon Cryer, who she starred with on Two & A Half Men. Jon, who played Alan on the hit CBS series, took to...
Conchata Ferrell, "Two and a Half Men" star, dies at age 77 of cardiac arrest

 Charlie Sheen remembered her as "an absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend."
